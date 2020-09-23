Lowville man faces drug possession & paraphernalia charges

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lowville man is accused of having drugs and paraphernalia during a home visit by Lewis County Probation.
Lowville village police say they were helping with the visit to 28 year old Randy Hellinger III’s Collins Street home when they found methamphetamine, digital scales, and packaging material.
He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Hellinger was taken in Lewis County jail after Lowville village court issued a probation violation warrant.
He will answer the charges at a later date.
