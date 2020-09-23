Man, who lived in Ellisburg, gets prison for uploading child pornography

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mexican citizen, who had been living in Ellisburg, has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for uploading a sexually explicit video of minors to Facebook.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 26 year old Anildar Valdimir Roblero-Gomez will be required to register as a sex offender following his prison sentence.
He will also serve 15-year term of supervised release, which will begin after he gets out of prison.
Roblero-Gomez may also face immigration consequences
Roblero-Gomez admitted that in September 2018, he used a cell phone to upload a video depicting child pornography to Facebook and shared it to more than 100 other Facebook users.
