Man, who lived in Ellisburg, gets prison for uploading child pornography
By 7 News Staff | September 23, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 2:57 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mexican citizen, who had been living in Ellisburg, has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for uploading a sexually explicit video of minors to Facebook.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 26 year old Anildar Valdimir Roblero-Gomez will be required to register as a sex offender following his prison sentence.

He will also serve 15-year term of supervised release, which will begin after he gets out of prison.

Roblero-Gomez may also face immigration consequences

Roblero-Gomez admitted that in September 2018, he used a cell phone to upload a video depicting child pornography to Facebook and shared it to more than 100 other Facebook users.

