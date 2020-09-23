Massena to offer in-person learning for students in grades 3 through 8 next Tuesday

“Though the infection rate has declined overall in the county and in Massena since 9/8, we continue to see cases among our high school students. If these students had been in school for in-person instruction, there is a strong possibility we would have had to go all-remote at that level. Accordingly, we will wait another week to decide about reopening for in-person instruction with our Grade 9-12 students with the possibility of coming back on 10/6,” the district said in a news release Wednesday.