Massena to offer in-person learning for students in grades 3 through 8 next Tuesday

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Massena Central School District will bring back students in grades 3 through 8 for in-person learning next Tuesday. Students in those grades will follow a schedule, which was previously determined based on the Parent Commitment Form submitted over the summer.
More information about schedules will be forthcoming from the building principals.
The Friday before Labor Day weekend it was announced school would not start as planned. A COVID-19 outbreak in Massena had the district opt for all-remote classes.
“Though the infection rate has declined overall in the county and in Massena since 9/8, we continue to see cases among our high school students. If these students had been in school for in-person instruction, there is a strong possibility we would have had to go all-remote at that level. Accordingly, we will wait another week to decide about reopening for in-person instruction with our Grade 9-12 students with the possibility of coming back on 10/6,” the district said in a news release Wednesday.
The district said the decision will be based on infection rates in the community and particularly among that student population.
Officials said an announcement on interscholastic sports will soon follow.
