Morning Checkup: allergies or COVID?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When you develop sniffles and a cough, how can you tell if it’s allergies or something more serious, like CODIV-19?
Allergist Dr. Dariusz Chrostowski says this is a particular concern now that kids are going back to school and parents have to decide whether to send them into the classroom.
Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 New This Morning.
He says allergies and virus infections like COVID-19 and the flu generally share such symptoms as congestion, stuffy nose, runny nose, sniffles, and cough.
But there are differences. People with a viral infection generally have fever, severe throat pain, sudden onset of symptoms, and aches and pains.
And allergy suffers often have symptoms a virus isn’t likely to give them: severe eye itching, sneezing, and itching throat
COVID-19 in particular can also cause a sudden loss of taste or smell, which an allergy would probably not.
You can go to samaritanhealth.com for more information. If you’re concerned about whether you or a loved one has the coronavirus, you can call Samaritan’s COVID-19 resource line at 315-755-3100.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.