Mr. Merrill Joseph “Steve” Longamore, Jr., 82, native of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Merrill Joseph “Steve” Longamore, Jr., age 82 of Dallas, Georgia died September 16, 2020. A native of Watertown, NY, Mr. Longamore was born on January 25, 1938 the son of the late Mary Ellen Douglas Longamore and Merrill Joseph Longamore, Sr. Prior to his retirement, “Steve” as he was affectionately known, served 27 years in the United States Army serving two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the V.F.W., the American Legion, and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He was of the Catholic faith and was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lynn Gerke Longamore on August 29, 2016. Survivors include his children; Laura McKim (Matt), Robin Longamore Smith (Jeffrey), Richard Monaco, Yvonne Wildmann, Danielle Longamore, Nicole Longamore Holcomb (Clayton), Gabrielle Longamore, and Katarina Longamore; grandchildren; Sean, Eric, Kiersten, Elina, and Joey; Nieces and Nephews. Local visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at Bellamy Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Mr. Longamore will be carried to Cleveland Funeral Home in Watertown, NY. Funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from The Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Demo officiating. Interment at Brookside Cemetery will follow with full military honors. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America.