A nice few days ahead

Wednesday AM Weather
By Beth Hall | September 23, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 6:04 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the first full day of fall and it looks as if it’s going to be a nice one.

It will be mostly sunny Wednesday and highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

It will be a mild night with lows mostly in the 50s.

It will be mostly sunny again on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be sunny Saturday with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

There’s a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s on Sunday and in the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

