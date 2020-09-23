Randall M. “Randy” Davis, 71, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Randall M. “Randy” Davis, 71, of Old Indian River Road, passed away Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
In keeping with Randy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held privately at St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. Contributions may be made in Randy’s memory to The Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by two sibling and their spouses, James and Jeanette Davis of Lowville; Kathy and Rick Streeter of Castorland; his longtime friend, Donald Buckingham of Castorland; an aunt, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Randy was born on February 13, 1949 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Frank I. and Jeannie Wolff Davis. He graduated from Father Leo Memorial School and post graduated from Beaver River Central School. Randy attended Wadhams Hall Seminary for four years and Baltimore Seminary for two years.
Randy worked as a Psychiatric Counselor for Community General Hospital, Syracuse and then Beaver River Central School, until his retirement.
He was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan.
Randy was a gifted artist and loved Jeopardy.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.