Sean R. Dillon, 32, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sean R. Dillon, 32, of Route 12E, passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, where he had been a patient for many months.
Sean was born to Linda Dillon in Council Bluffs, IA on July 5, 1988. He was a graduate of Thousand Islands High School. He married Courtney Gould on July 22, 2017 in Cape Vincent with Hon. John Blodgett officiating.
Sean was employed for the past three years as the assistant manager at Valvoline in Watertown. He enjoyed golfing, coin collecting, and auto mechanics, but especially loved spending time with his family and friends. Following his death, per his wishes, Sean was an organ and tissue donor.
Sean is survived by his wife, Courtney and their daughter, Haisley; his wife’s parents and grandmother, Marylynn and Brian Leech, Erin and Floyd “Butch” Gould, and Rosalyn Robbins, all of Cape Vincent, and his many friends that were more like family to him.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, October 4th from 1:00pm – 4:00pm at the Recreation Park facility/picnic area on James Street in Cape Vincent. Attendees are reminded to wear face masks and respect distancing rules.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Sean’s name may be made to the fund for his daughter, Haisley Dillon, c/o the Citizen’s Bank of Cape Vincent, 154 East Broadway St, Cape Vincent, NY 13618.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at www.costellofuneralservice.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.