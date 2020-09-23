State urged to avoid another surge of virus in jails & prisons

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Family members of incarcerated New Yorkers and corrections officers are calling on the state’s lawmakers and governor to improve conditions at prisons and jails ahead of the next COVID-19 surge or pandemic.
They say officials need to ensure prisons and jails won’t again face a staffing shortage, barriers to social distancing, and dangerous rationing of protective gear.
Testing of people with symptoms at the state’s prisons and New York City jails revealed thousands of COVID-19 infections among incarcerated individuals and guards, who called on the state and New York City to act at a Tuesday legislative hearing.
Unions and reform groups urged New York to require regular COVID-19 testing, improve ventilation systems, increase funding and hiring for correctional health care, and ensure all guards and inmates wear masks.
