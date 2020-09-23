Suicide Prevention walk coming up this Sunday in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Suicide touches one in five American families. An event planned for this weekend will help bring awareness to suicide prevention. It’s the Watertown Out of the Darkness Experience.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Associate Area Director for the Central & South Central New York Chapters Karen Heisig appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.
The Watertown Out of the Darkness Experience will be held on Sunday, September 27 at Thompson Park.
It will be a drop-in event where attendees can stop by anytime between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to access mental health resources, pick up walk shirts and other materials, and walk through the park on their own or with teams, all while following state and local safety guidelines.
Attendees are asked to pre-register at afsp.org/watertown.
The Watertown Out of the Darkness Experience is one of hundreds of events being held nationwide this year. These events support AFSP’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.
