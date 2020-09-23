Syracuse Stage Offering Online Classes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Syracuse Stage Education Classes and Workshops
Introducing our series of virtual group classes for grades K-12 in acting, makeup, and storytelling and private sessions for theatre lovers of all ages to work on audition prep or honing skills. Classes Start September 28
SS: Our program features engaging content for theatre-lovers of all ages. Delve deep into the craft through private classes, group acting courses, live virtual classroom experiences, and master classes on a variety of subjects. Please note that due to COVID-19, all of our programming is virtual.
Grades K-2: A beginning acting class that gives students a chance to use their voices, bodies, and imaginations to create characters and tell stories. (4 weeks)
Class runs on Wednesdays from 3:00-3:45 PM. September 30 through October 21
Grades 3-5: Students learn how to express their emotions while focusing their energy, creativity, and physicality in a fun beginning acting class. (8 weeks)
Class runs on Tuesdays from 3:00-4:15 PM. September 29 through November 17
Grades 6-8: Build your acting foundation. Students will boost their imagination; learn vocal, movement, and acting techniques; build relationships with others; and expand their creativity. (8 weeks)
Class runs on Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 PM. September 29 through November 17
Grades 9-12: Build your acting foundation. Students will boost their imagination; learn vocal, movement, and acting techniques; build relationships with others; and expand their creativity. (8 weeks)
Class runs on Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 PM. October 1 through November 19
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.