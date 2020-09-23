Tri-county region reports 4 new coronavirus cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Wednesday.
One of them is in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 12 people are in mandatory isolation and 62 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 260 positive cases and performed 20,172 tests.
The county says 247 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
In St. Lawrence County, 2 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 319.
Officials said 10 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 305 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 55,322 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported one new case Wednesday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65. All but one case have recovered.
