Tyndall Lee Edwards, 77 of Ogdensburg

Tyndall was born on March 16th, 1943, in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Ralph G. and Isabel M. (Kinch) Edwards. She was given the name Tyndall as a result of her father Ralph receiving flight and engineering training from Tyndall Field Air Force Base in Florida before he left to fight overseas in World War 11. Tyndall was born while her father was fighting in the war. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1961 and attended Central City Business Institute in 1962 in Syracuse, NY. Tyndall married David R. Lyons at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg, NY on August 17th, 1963 with the Rev. Anthony Pease of Watertown officiating. However later this marriage ended in divorce. Later in life Tyndall married John (Jack) Kiah of Ogdensburg NY which later also ended in divorce. Both marriages ended amicably as Tyndall remained friends with both David and Jack. Tyndall worked as an office manager and was employed at many places to include A. Barton Hepburn Hospital, United Helpers Nursing Home, Ogdensburg Stone Quarry, and the Ogdensburg Library. Later she worked at the Remington Museum where she took great pride in being a tour guide. After retiring she was a caregiver and took wonderful care of both her mother and father until they passed away.