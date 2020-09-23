U.S. Marshals, State Police converge on Watertown apartment building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s something you don’t see every day in downtown Watertown - the presence of U.S. Marshals and State Police.
Officials from both agencies were seen going into an apartment building at 278 State Street late Wednesday morning.
It’s not immediately known why the law enforcement officials were there.
However, video from the scene shows they wore bulletproof vests and at least one marshal’s vest was labeled ‘Fugitive Task Force.’
7 News has placed calls to both agencies, which confirm they were involved in activity in Watertown.
We’ll update this story if we get more information.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.