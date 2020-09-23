WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - William L. Coyer, 58, Watertown passed away Monday, September 21st at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
He was born in Carthage, NY the son to the late William and Irene Newton Coyer. In 1979 William enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1983. William worked for various trucking firms in the area retiring in 2014 from Laser Transit, Lacona.
William is survived by his son Brandon (Danielle) Coyer, Watertown; his daughter Brittany (Jason Ginger) Avery, Watertown; grandchildren Laytin and Ellianah Avery, Keyden Ginger, 3 sisters Donna Lee Coyer, Lorie Collings Amy (Erin) Coyer, his niece Ashley Coyer and nephew Jamison Coyer. He is also survived by his dog Keno, who he considered his best friend.
He enjoyed his time hunting, fishing and going camping.
Per his wishes there will not be any services. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
