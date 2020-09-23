William M. Baker, 79, of Hermon

William was born March 16, 1941 at the family home in Richville, New York; a son of the late Roswell and Leta (Black) Baker. He was a member of the first graduating class of the combined Hermon-DeKalb Central School. After graduation, William worked at the farm co-op in Gouverneur and was later hired to work at the St. Joe’s Mines prior to enlisting and serving three years in the United States NAVY before being honorably discharged. Upon discharge, he returned to work at the mines, totaling a span of 38 years. On August 7, 1965, William married Elaine Collison, and together had three children, Michael, Greg and Jeff. Following retirement, he sold insurance for Prudential.