Alex Bay officials eye potential street improvements

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Improvements to the streets of Alexandria Bay are moving forward.
Those improvements could include fixing up sidewalks and docks, installing LED traffic lights, and adding updated benches and trash bins downtown.
The town board met Wednesday night to go over those possible projects.
Town supervisor Brent Sweet says it will all be paid for with state grant money -- and money from the town and village -- totaling about $1.2 million.
“The town’s share is $309,000,” Sweet said. “The village’s share is $309,000. The state Department of State is $618,000. It’s a 50/50 matching grant.”
The project manager says construction is expected to happen in 2021.
