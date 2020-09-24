Alexandria Bay eliminates village justice

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Come the end of next year, there will be no village justice in Alexandria Bay.
Village mayor Steve Jarvis confirmed for 7 News Wednesday that the village court will be eliminated as of December 31, 2021, the end of village justice Richard Drake’s term.
At that point, the Town of Alexandria takes over court duties, Jarvis said.
“We have no choice. If they dissolve the court, the town has to take it," town supervisor Brent Sweet said Wednesday.
Sweet said that while believes the town justices - there are two - can handle the increased work load - “can they handle it with the existing budget they have?”
“If they’re going to see a five percent increase or a ten percent increase, how’s that going to affect their budget?”
Jarvis said he thought there would be so few extra village cases, “it should not affect the town courts.”
The village originally planned to hold a vote on eliminating village court, but discovered it would only have to if someone came forward with a petition seeking a vote, which didn’t happen.
