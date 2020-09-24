Army announces deployment of Fort Drum soldiers to Afghanistan

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several hundred Fort Drum soldiers will be shipping out for Afghanistan.
The Army announced that 600 to 800 members of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team will be deploying sometime this fall.
They will replace the 1st BCT as part of a regular rotation.
“Commando Brigade Soldiers stand ready to assume the mission from our fellow 10th Mountain Division Soldiers,” said Colonel Damon Harris, commander of the 2nd BCT. “Our Soldiers are highly trained, expertly led, and professionals in their craft. They are honored and proud to serve our great Nation.”
The exact deployment date has not yet been announced.
