Boil water advisory issued in village of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The village of Canton is telling some residents to boil their water.
It affects customers on the north side of East Main Street from Stiles Avenue to the intersection of Routes 68 and 310, Route 310 from the Price Chopper exit south to the 68 and 310 intersection, Route 11 from the Route 68 and 37 intersection to the end of village service line.
Officials say water service was shut down due to emergency water line repairs.
The requirement to boil water for drinking and cooking will be required until water operators have two consecutive days of negative coliform bacteria results.
Notification letters will be handed out at that time.
When service is restored, the water will likely be discolored. Allowing your faucets to run will eventually clear the water.
Any questions may be addressed by calling the water plant at 386-2936 or the Village Clerk’s Office at 386-2871.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.