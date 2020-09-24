Canton’s town highway superintendent resigns after 27 years

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After 27 years of service, Terry Billings has paved his last road as the town of Canton’s highway superintendent.
He announced his resignation Thursday. It took effect immediately. His term was set to expire in December 2021.
Billings, who’s 69 years old, tells 7 News it’s the right time to leave and he plans to spend more time on his horse farm.
He also says it gives the town a chance to appoint a replacement the public can get behind when voters head to the polls to pick a highway superintedent next November.
In a letter from Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley, the town thanks Billings for his many years of service.
“Being elected for several consecutive terms is direct evidence that the people of the Town of Canton had utmost confidence in his leadership and supported his continued service in managing a department responsible for a safe transportation infrastructure of 100 miles of town roads,” she said. “Terry is leaving a true legacy of being one of the biggest advocates in making sure we have safe roads for the people. His persistence, tenacity and true grit will be missed.”
Billings says he has spent 50 years working for the government - first as a Marine and then as a law enforcement officer for the Ogdensburg Police Department and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. For the last 27 years, he was the highway superintendent
The Canton Town Council will discuss and address the highway superintendent vacancy in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.