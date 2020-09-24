Cecil Marie Rogers, 74, of Ellisburg

She was born on March 29, 1946 and was the daughter and youngest of sixteen children to Myron and Dorothy Rogers of Ellisburg, NY. Cecil attended the Union Academy of Belleville in Belleville, NY. She worked in various manufacturing jobs until settling into her favored position as a Cafeteria Assistant at the South Jefferson High School in Adams, NY, where she spent over 15 years working at the high school until retiring in early 2020.