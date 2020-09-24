CNY Playhouse Must Find New Home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
One of the best community theaterrs in Central New York, actually the entire state, is closing up shop. Central New York Playhouse, which previously made its home at the practially empty Shoppington Mall in Syracuse, has been told to “get out."
Sadly, Central New York Playhouse made the announcement that not only have they been closed down for six months, but now they don’t have an actual space to perform.
Let’s hope they find a new home and are able to produce quality theater in 2021.
If you love theater, and can afford to make a small doncation, consider donating - I realize many people are unemployed, or underemployed-but theater needs our help.
