Copenhagen gets set to play on new turf field

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Copenhagen has joined other school districts in putting in a turf field.
The multi-purpose facility will be a shining jewel for the school district and community.
“We’re just very lucky,” said Scott Connell, who’s both district superintendent and athletic director. “I mean, it’s going to be a beautiful facility. With winters around here, we’ve rarely played baseball and softball games until after April break, so we’ll be able to get up here much earlier and play. It’s just a really, really nice facility.”
Connell says they hope to be able to take to the field for practices and games by October 5.
You can hear more from Connell in the video.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.