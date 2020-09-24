Copenhagen soccer squad hits the field

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday afternoon, the Copenhagen boys soccer team hit the field for the first time in 2020, with a new coach in Logan Spaulding.
The Golden Knights finished last season with a 3-10 record and have a solid nucleus of players returning with 8 seniors on the roster.
“We return quite a bit of talent from last season," Spaulding said. "Now, since I wasn’t the head coach I still have to get a feel for a lot of the guys and the style of play that they were used to, but at the end of the day, I’m just going to be out here and let them have fun and be competitive.”
Competition is something the players have been craving since COVID-19 hit in March.
Some of the Golden Knights players not only lost out on their spring sports seasons, but didn’t have a chance to play summer soccer as well.
Being back on the field for the first time in over a year has given them a new appreciation for the opportunity to be back on the pitch and thankful to be able to play a condensed season.
“Yeah, it’s just great to be back out here," said Copenhagen senior Lukas Slate. “I missed a couple of seasons last year, just my baseball season so it’s just nice to get back out here, play with the boys.”
“We’re very fortunate that we get the chance to do this. I know a lot of schools that don’t and even if we play three teams, I mean, we’re getting out and playing," said Copenhagen senior Cody Powis.
This season will be far from normal for Copenhagen, which is the only Frontier League D division school playing soccer this fall.
And with no league, sectional, or state championships on the line, Spaulding says the goal of this season will be to give his players the best experience possible.
“The main objective to get out of this season would be, one, to stay healthy, but at the very least, these kids just want to play, they want to be with their friends and out on the soccer field and play as many games as they can," Spaulding said.
