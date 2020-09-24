Drum soldier, charged in ‘ghost gun’ incident, out of Army

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Fort Drum soldier, charged in June for allegedly carrying a ‘ghost gun’ at a Black Lives Matter rally, is no longer in the Army.
An Army official confirmed for 7 News that Noah Latham, 21, was ‘separated’ from the service and not on Fort Drum, but declined further comment.
Latham was part of a group of armed men police detained on June 7 during a Black Lives Matter rally in Troy, NY, near Albany. Latham was arrested for allegedly carrying a ‘ghost gun,’ a gun manufactured with parts from the internet which can’t be traced.
The men were “dressed in military style body armor and wearing bullet proof vests,” according to the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s office.
It remains unclear what - if anything Latham and the others planned to do at the rally.
In Facebook posts reviewed by 7 News, Latham takes issue with the way police have dealt with protestors.
While Latham was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, he has not yet been indicted, according to Rensselaer County officials. An indictment from a grand jury is the typical next step in a criminal case after arrest.
