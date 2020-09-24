Harold G. Berube, 68, of Potsdam

Harold was born February 17, 1952 in Pennsylvania and graduated from High School there. In his early adult years he work at a cement mill in Pennsylvania and honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972. Harold worked for several years in the IT department at St. Lawrence University. He enjoyed gardening, landscaping and fishing, he was a member of the Heuvelton AMVETS, Potsdam Elks Lodge #2074; Potsdam American Legion and the Canton VFW Post #1231 Men’s Auxiliary.