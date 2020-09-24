POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harold G. Berube, 68, of Potsdam, died on August 27, 2020 at the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after a brief illness.
Harold was born February 17, 1952 in Pennsylvania and graduated from High School there. In his early adult years he work at a cement mill in Pennsylvania and honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972. Harold worked for several years in the IT department at St. Lawrence University. He enjoyed gardening, landscaping and fishing, he was a member of the Heuvelton AMVETS, Potsdam Elks Lodge #2074; Potsdam American Legion and the Canton VFW Post #1231 Men’s Auxiliary.
Harold is survived by his wife Susan of Potsdam; his three children, Jennifer, Joseph and Harold Jr.; step-children Angela (Scott) Gollinger; Shawn (Kristie) Stratton and Rob (Ann) Stratton, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Potsdam Animal Shelter, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13617.
A memorial gathering and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Canton VFW Post 1231 on Gouverneur Street; Canton. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Harold G. Berube are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
