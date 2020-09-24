Local businesses buy ‘Stronger Together’ masks for employees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Stronger Together” is a message of hope in from Hospice of Jefferson County, designed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, hospice is getting help from 2 local businesses who are buying into the message.
Next time you go to White’s Lumber in Watertown, you may see employees donning a new accessory - “Stronger Together” face masks.
“We decided to purchase the masks, one, to support hospice and everything that they do for the community. In addition to that to help bring awareness to the north country and everything we’re going through together at this time,” said
Bradford White, president, White’s Lumber.
The term was coined in June by Hospice of Jefferson County as a fundraiser. The campaign has been so successful, hospice added masks to its line of apparel to go along with shirts, sweatshirts, and hats - bringing a sense of togetherness and strength.
“It was relevant for what we were going through and also I think when you’re out and about in public, people tend to feel like you’re on a team, like you’re part of something,” said Kathy Arendt, director of community relations and marketing for hospice.
Knowlton Technologies employees are also wearing the new masks with the company buying 150 of them, for all its workers.
“We just felt at the site we wanted to support hospice. This was a good opportunity to do that. It gives back to the community, but it also gives something to our employees that they can be proud of and wear out in the community,” said
William Harden, site manager, Knowlton Technologies.
Learn more about the “Stronger Together” campaign by going to the hospice website at jeffersonhospice.org.
