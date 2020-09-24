Mostly sunny & in the 70s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It gets a little warmer each day heading into the weekend.
Temperatures were mostly in the 50s early Thursday and highs will reach the low 70s.
Skies will be mostly sunny.
There’s a very slim chance of rain overnight and into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 50s.
Skies gradually clear to become mostly sunny Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Saturday.
Sunday will be in the upper 70s and partly sunny.
There’s a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s all three days.
