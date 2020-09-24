Need a job? United Helpers is hiring

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Looking for a job? United Helpers in St. Lawrence County is looking to fill a variety of positions with upcoming open interviews.
The rehabilitation and senior care facilities in Canton and Ogdensburg employ about 1,000 people and representatives say they’re always in need of good applicants.
United Helpers normally has job fairs in the spring and summer to fill positions, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that.
Open interviews are being used as an opportunity to tell people what positions are available and what the company has to offer.
“We’re always looking for certified nurse aides and we offer paid training for that. We look for direct support porfessionsals, nurses, clinicians; we’re looking for cooks, accountants, office techs. It’s not just medical-related positions we’re looking to fill,” said Michelle Matthews, human resources manager:
There are also entry-level positions for housekeeping and food service available.
In Canton, interviews will be held on Friday, October 2 at the Eleanor Burke Memorial Pavilion located adjacent to its campus at 205 State Street Road.
Interviews for CNAs as well as other nursing positions will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. Both already licensed CNAs and those interested in taking the class are encouraged to attend.
Interviews for housekeeping and food service positions will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.
In Ogdensburg, interviews for CNAs, other nursing positions, and cooks will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6.
All interviews will take place outside the building’s main entrance at 8101 State Route 68. Both already licensed CNAs and those interested in taking the class are encouraged to attend.
If you would like to browse a list of available positions from across the organization, visit www.unitedhelpers.org/employment.
