3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jefferson County, 0 in Lewis and St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Thursday.
All three of them are in Jefferson County.
One person is hospitalized; 14 people are in mandatory isolation and 74 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 263 positive cases and performed 20,332 tests.
The county says 247 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
In St. Lawrence County, no new cases were confirmed, keeping the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began at 319.
Officials said 8 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 307 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 55,920 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported no new cases Thursday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 66. All cases but one have recovered.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.