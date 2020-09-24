Staphany Marie Liles, 29, of GlenField

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - -It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Staphany. Staphany Marie Liles, 29, passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at St.Luke’s Hospital surrounded by her family. Staphany was born on February 25, 1991, a daughter of John and Catherine Liles LaLone of Glenfield NY. Staphany enjoyed many things, hanging out with her sisters, she had a beautiful voice, and loved to spend time with her family especially her nieces and nephew they were her pride and joy. Though she faced many challenges, she still seemed to make everyone laugh and feel better and, she had the smile to brighten the room. Staphany is survived by her parents Catherine and John LaLone, her sisters Taylor, Charity, and Marissa; her two nieces and nephews. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents Sharon and Thomas Liles; and paternal grandparents Sandra and Jack LaLone.