State to take lead in making sure vaccine is safe & distributed properly, governor says

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he distrusts the Trump administration as far as approving a COVID-19 vaccine goes.
“The state’s going to take the lead in all of this,” the governor said, “because the federal government has shown that they have been incompetent when it comes to COVID.”
At a briefing Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says closely watching vaccine development is part of a three-prong approach to handling the COVID-19 pandemic this fall.
The other prongs focus on schools and the flu.
The governor says the state will have its own panel of health experts examine any vaccine that’s developed to make sure it’s safe and effective.
The state will also have another group in charge of distributing and administering the vaccine. That group will also handle the logistics of tracking who has been vaccinated.
The state’s “report card” that tracks COVID-19 in schools went online about 10 days ago and on Thursday will be getting an upgrade.
Added will be results from labs performing COVID-19 tests as a cross-check to what schools are reporting every day.
To the last obstacle, the flu, the governor says “get vaccinated” because the similarity between flu and COVID-19 symptoms complicate the testing-tracing-contact system for bringing the coronavirus under control.
The state continues to do well with its COVID-19 numbers, although one important statistic ticked up.
Of the 93,000 people tested Wednesday, 1.02 percent were positive.
Two people died because of COVID-19, 500 were in hospitals, 145 were in intensive care, and 72 were on ventilators.
