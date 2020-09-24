Stefanik & Cobb reflect on Ginsburg’s life

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The two candidates for New York 21 are reflecting on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says her life was extraordinary.
She says even if you disagree with some of Ginsburg’s legal decisions on the court, the justice was a pioneer for women in law.
Stefanik’s opponent, Tedra Cobb, called Ruth Bader Ginsburg “a fierce fighter for everyone.”
Cobb says we should set politics aside and take a moment to grieve Ginsburg’s loss.
Asked about President Donald Trump and Republican leaders' plan to nominate and vote on the next justice quickly, and possibly before the election, Stefanik downplayed similarities to 2016 when President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court was not confirmed by the Senate because it was an election year.
“There was a Republican Senate,” Stefanik said." President Obama put forth a name but the Senate chose not, in their advise and consent role according to the Constitution, did not pass that nominee out of the Senate. So I support the president putting out that name and the Senate moving forward."
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says the vacant Supreme Court seat should not be filled until after the election.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.