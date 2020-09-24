Support and training offered for peer advocates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re struggling with addiction, talking to someone who can relate can be a big help.
That’s what peer advocates do.
Often times, they’ve recovered from addiction themselves. They’re trained professionals and there’s a need for more of them.
Credo Community Center, Anchor Recovery and Samaritan Health are working together to provide support and training for peer advocates.
Officials say the work can make a big difference in someone’s life.
“People usually open up to me pretty quickly and having that lived experience that I can draw from allows me to speak a language with the people that come in here that’s warm and supportive and welcoming and not threatening,” said Grant Robinson, Anchor Recovery Center of NNY.
“It’s important for someone to feel like they have a safe place to go to talk to somebody and get support,” said Erica Eichner, Credo Community Center.
There’s a new collaborative for peer advocates and those who wish to become one.
For more information, call 315-836-3460.
