Watertown’s water business has been very good this year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region has been in a drought for the last 3 months. When things are this dry, people with wells or farmers need to find an answer.
For some, buying water in bulk and hauling it home is the answer.
In Watertown, the city sells water at its facility on Huntington Street. Large tankers pull up and fill-up.
Or you’ll see pickup trucks there, filling a storage tank in the bed of the truck.
This year has been very good for Watertown’s water business.
According to the water department, in August, 351,253 gallons of water was sold in bulk. That’s triple the amount sold last year and the most sold in the past 3 years.
The average amount of water sold in august is 276,858 gallons.
So how dry is it?
The National Weather Service says rainfall at the Watertown International Airport is more than 5 inches below normal year to date.
In Lowville, rainfall is 7.17 inches below normal.
