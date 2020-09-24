Woman allegedly threatens others with knife

WATSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Watson woman is accused of threatening people with a knife during a domestic argument.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Marielle Rombough used the knife to intimidate others at her home on Number Four Road Sunday afternoon.
She was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Rombough was arraigned and released. She will answer the charges in Watson town court at a later date.
State police assisted deputies at the scene.
