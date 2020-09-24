Zelema Mae (Venton) Hall, age 93, of Brasie Corners

BRASIE CORNERS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zelema Mae (Venton) Hall, age 93, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton surrounded by her loving family.
Calling hours will be at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Face masks will be required. Her funeral service will be private. There will be a graveside service for family and friends at the Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Brasie Corners, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Zelema was born in Macomb on September 27, 1926 to the late Carl J. and Jennie I. (Cunningham) Venton. She graduated from the Gouverneur High School in 1944 and married Robert “Bob” Daniel Hall on June 12, 1945 at the Gouverneur Methodist parsonage with Rev. Harold Thomas officiating. Bob passed away on May 26, 2015.
Mrs. Hall worked as an aide at the former E.J. Noble Hospital for a year before helping her husband run their dairy farm on the California Road in Brasie Corners. She was a very good shuffleboard player, enjoyed playing cards and bingo, sewing, and working on ceramics. She was a former Sunday school teacher and past President of the Brasie Corners School’s PTA. Her life was devoted to family, friends and community.
Her survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Carla Hall; four daughters and sons-in-law, Judith and Stephen Miller, Joann and Stephen Smith, Laurie and Mark Leonard, and Diane and Daniel Lallier; her sister-in-law, Patricia White, 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Bob, her sister, Helena Congdon, her brother, James Venton, and her sister-in-law, Ilene Malty.
Zelema’s family would like to express their gratitude to all of the staff at Maplewood for the excellent care she received there. Donations, in memory of Zelema, may go to United Helpers Maplewood Rehabilitation, 205 State Street Road, Canton NY 13617 or the Pleasant Lake Cemetery Association, 6663 SH 58, Hammond, NY 13646. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.