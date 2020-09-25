Athlete of the Week: Brooke Smykla

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - To begin the school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a soccer player from Copenhagen who has compiled impressive numbers entering her senior season.
Talented soccer player Brooke Smykla will be entering her 5th season of varsity soccer. To this date, she has compiled 63 goals and 35 assists.
Last season she was First Team All-State and Sectional Finals MVP. Brooke is a 3 time Frontier League All-Star and 2 time Section 3 All-Star. She is sure to add to the resume this season.
Brooke is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 25, 2020.
You can hear from her and see her in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
