Becoming sunny & warm by afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It should shape up to be a beautiful day and a great weekend, so you might want to get out and enjoy it.
There could be a mix of sun and clouds Friday morning, but it will be all sunshine after that. Highs will be around 75.
It stays clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
There’s a small chance of rain Sunday night and rain is likely Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Highs will be in the mid-70s Monday, the upper 60s on Tuesday, and the low 60s on Wednesday.
It will be in the upper 50s with a 40 percent chance of rain on Thursday.
