Breaking ground on building better

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shovels are in the ground and work is underway on Brown Shore Road in Sackets Harbor. In 2019, the road flooded as record water levels were recorded on Lake Ontario.
“It’s a road that required a great deal of attention between the town, the village, the county. Not long along ago you would have seen jersey barriers here protecting the roadway from debris,” said Scott Gray, Jefferson County Legislature chair.
State officials chose Brown Shore Road as a Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative project. The REDI project focuses on building higher and stronger along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
As part of the $2.5 million project, the road will be raised by a foot and a half.
“Mother Nature is wildly unpredictable so getting something like this up and ready now is really critical to protect the property value to protect this infrastructure,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.
The village is also increasing the capacity of its draining system, adding rocks to the shoreline, and building a sea wall.
“Between the two reactions and hopefully the lake stays low, but we anticipate that is not going to happen in future. We will be able to overcome high lake waters,” said Sackets Harbor Mayor Eric Constance.
Officials say keeping Brown Shore Road road clear is important.
“It’s the only access for not only residents to come and go from their properties, but also for emergency crews to get to people,” said Gray.
Officials expect the majority of construction to be completed by the end of October. The rest of construction will take place next summer.
