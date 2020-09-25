4 charged with making meth in Ogdensburg

Cody Gladle, Robert Bush, Richard Reese, and Victoria Burnham are accused of manufacturing methamphetamine. (Source: Ogdensburg Police Department)
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four people have been charged in connection with a meth lab police say they found in the trunk of a vehicle.

Ogdensburg city police say the department’s K-9 unit found the lab while they were investigating suspicious activity in the 400 block of Caroline Street.

Thirty-one-year-old Richard Reese of Richville was charged with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. He was held without bail.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Gladle of Gouverneur, 44 year old Robert Bush, also of Gouverneur, and 24 year old Victoria Burnham of Hermon were each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of meth amphetamine.

All three were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

During their investigation police found a second meth lab in the basement of 424 Caroline Street, which they say is still under investigation.

