4 charged with making meth in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four people have been charged in connection with a meth lab police say they found in the trunk of a vehicle.
Ogdensburg city police say the department’s K-9 unit found the lab while they were investigating suspicious activity in the 400 block of Caroline Street.
Thirty-one-year-old Richard Reese of Richville was charged with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. He was held without bail.
Twenty-five-year-old Cody Gladle of Gouverneur, 44 year old Robert Bush, also of Gouverneur, and 24 year old Victoria Burnham of Hermon were each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of meth amphetamine.
All three were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.
During their investigation police found a second meth lab in the basement of 424 Caroline Street, which they say is still under investigation.
