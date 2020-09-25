City firefighters get payouts in contract agreement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city firefighters are getting thousands of dollars each in a settlement of a contract dispute with the city.
City manager Ken Mix confirmed Friday that the total settlement of nearly $1.4 million - $1,396,559 to be exact - was paid out this week to 84 firefighters and retirees.
The Watertown Times first reported the payments Friday morning.
Mix told 7 News the individual payments ranged from a high of about $29,000 to a low of $511.
The payments are part of a contract firefighters and the city agreed to in August, and which covered a period from July 2016 through June of this year.
The payouts are retroactive pay - under the contract settlement, firefighters were entitled to a 2.5 percent pay increase a year for each of the four years.
In addition to the nearly $1.4 million, the city must pay another $450,000 to the Social Security and retirement funds as a result of the settlement, Mix said.
