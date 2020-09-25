Dale S. Thibault, 68, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dale S. Thibault, 68, of 244 Hubbard Road, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 24, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. There will be no funeral services. Services will be attendance controlled and those attending are required to wear face masks and observe social distances.
A complete obituary will be published once available.
