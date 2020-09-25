‘Experience’ raises awareness about suicide prevention

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s an event this weekend to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
Jamie King from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention told us about the Watertown Out of the Darkness Experience.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, September 27 at Thompson Park in Watertown.
People who want to attend are asked to preregister at afsp.org/watertown. That’s also where they can find more information.
People will be assigned staggered arrival times depending on their last names.
