Fort Drum adopts new automated security system at gates

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum is getting a new automated security system at its entrance gates next month.
The Army calls it the Automated Installation Entry (AIE) system and Fort Drum officials say it should be online by October 2.
The system electronically verifies the identity of individuals against local, state, and federal criminal and terrorist databases.
IDs will be scanned with a handheld card reader as usual. The first scan with the new system registers the card in less than 15 seconds to register the card.
With high volumes of traffic, officials say, this could cause some slight delays for the first few days.
Post officials say service members, DoD civilians, DoD contractors, family members and most retirees who have valid common access cards (CACs) or Teslin cards should notice no difference when entering Fort Drum.
Retirees with older cards that have Social Security numbers on the front will need to register them at the Visitor Control Center (VCC) or get new cards.
Individuals with valid local access badges (LABs) who are registered in the current physical control system can still access the post, but they will need to produce their badge and a scannable state-issued driver’s license. Current LAB cardholders can choose to upgrade to a new AIE badge by visiting the VCC prior to the expiration of their badge.
For non-DoD cardholders, registration in the AIE system can be completed in 10 to 15 minutes at the VCC. The process for receiving a new AIE badge or LAB renewal includes a background check, registering in the AIE system, and sponsorship.
