Going gaga for gourds in Gouverneur

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pumpkins were on display in Gouverner Friday as fair workers continue to prepare for the 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival.
The festival will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds with crafts, vendors and some fair food favorites.
Gouverneur-St. Lawrence County Fair President Beth Martin says she is happy to be able to host the festival since so many other events got canceled this year.
“So I think people are just looking to get out and, you know, meet up with their friends and other family members and have a good time so yes, I think this going to be a good deal,” she said.
If you think you have the biggest, heaviest pumpkin and want to get in on the competitive fun, bring your pumpkins to the fairgrounds before 10 a.m. for a 1 p.m. weigh-in.
Everyone is asked to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while at the festival.
