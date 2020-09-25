Massena Meals on Wheels asks folks to ‘stock the pot’

By Keith Benman | September 25, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT - Updated September 25 at 12:52 PM

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - They’re dropping cash in the pot for Meals on Wheels in Massena.

The fundraiser is going on until 4 p.m. Friday on East Hatfield Street, right across from Massena Electric.

Massena Meals on Wheels has crunched their annual fundraising week into one day because of COVID-19.

They’ve sold out 275 spaghetti dinners already and drivers are stopping to drop what they can in the pots.

It will help ensure 80 seniors citizens keep getting meals delivered daily.

