Massena Meals on Wheels asks folks to ‘stock the pot’

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - They’re dropping cash in the pot for Meals on Wheels in Massena.
The fundraiser is going on until 4 p.m. Friday on East Hatfield Street, right across from Massena Electric.
Massena Meals on Wheels has crunched their annual fundraising week into one day because of COVID-19.
They’ve sold out 275 spaghetti dinners already and drivers are stopping to drop what they can in the pots.
It will help ensure 80 seniors citizens keep getting meals delivered daily.
