Section 10 sets soccer & cross country fall sports schedule

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Section 10 athletic directors met Thursday and decided on the fate of the fall sports season for the Northern Athletic Conference.
Section 10 executive director Carl Normandin said that a schedule has been set for varsity soccer and cross country teams -- with full participation from all schools.
Four schools will see their seasons delayed due to distance learning: Massena, Malone, Potsdam, and Salmon River.
Clifton-Fine will not field a boys' or girls' soccer team this year and will instead offer cross country.
Athletic directors are still working on JV and Modified schedules and Normandin says it will be a challenge to fit a 12- to 14-game season into five and a half weeks.
“For the sport of soccer, boys' and girls', we’ve got full participation at the varsity level, our three leagues will be represented as they have been in the past,” he said. “The schedules are out, we’ve got commitments from all the schools that have offered soccer and cross country as they’ve done in the past.”
