State’s infection rate again dips below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Of the nearly 95,000 COVID-19 tests reported in the state Thursday, .95 percent were positive.
It brings the statewide total to 453,755 cases since the pandemic began.
The infection rate was 1.02 percent on Wednesday.
After seven deaths Thursday, that total is 25,446.
There are 511 people in hospitals because of the virus, with 154 in intensive care and 76 on ventilators.
As of Thursday, the north country’s infection rate was .1 percent, with a three-day average of .27 percent.
